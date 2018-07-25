Oscar De La Hoya Still Finalizing Liddell vs. Ortiz 3, Offers Fighters ‘A Different Avenue’

Former world champion boxer turned promoter Oscar De La Hoya surprised a lot of people when he decided to jump head-first into mixed martial arts, though he hasn’t exactly broken new ground with his first Golden Boy MMA match-up.

De La Hoya is finalizing the details on Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz, a trilogy bout between two UFC Hall of Famers, who are coming out of retirement for the fight.

“I wanted to get involved with the biggest names in the MMA and Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz are basically the pioneers,” De La Hoya told Fight Hub TV recently. “They’re the first that America got to know that the world got to witness when the UFC was coming up.”

De La Hoya intends to leverage the popularity of the aging fighters – Liddell is 48; Ortiz is 43 – to kick start his new foray into MMA, which he believes will have something different to offer fighters that are tiring of the UFC model.

“I’m really looking forward to getting involved with MMA and building a new business,” De La Hoya said. “If any fighter that is an MMA fighter wants to explore a different avenue, come knock on our door, give us a call. I’m really excited about starting Golden Boy MMA. When we do things, we do them right, just like we’ve done with boxing.”

(Courtesy of Fight Hub TV)