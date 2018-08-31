Oscar De La Hoya Promises Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz Will Make Career High Money for Trilogy

Now that the trilogy bout between UFC Hall of Famers Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz is official, promoter Oscar De La Hoya promises it will be the most lucrative fight of their careers.

“I can’t get into the specifics of these deals, but I’ll tell you that [Liddell and Ortiz] will be making a hell of a lot more money than they have with anybody else,” De La Hoya told ESPN on Wednesday. “They’ll participate in revenue from PPV, gate, and everything else that comes in. This will be the most lucrative fight of their careers.”

Liddell and Ortiz each spent the majority of their respective careers fighting in the UFC’s Octagon. Liddell, 48, hasn’t fought since 2010, ending his UFC tenure losing five of his last six fights. Ortiz, 43, last fought almost two years ago, defeating Chael Sonnen in the Bellator cage in early 2017. He is 4-4 since the last time Liddell fought.

Despite mediocre results in the twilight of their careers and Liddell winning both previous fights with Ortiz, De La Hoya believes that Liddell vs. Ortiz 3 is going to be a blockbuster event. He also believes it is going to kickstart a larger, game-changing role for him in mixed martial arts promotion.

“I’m excited for our first Golden Boy MMA event,” De La Hoya told ESPN. “It reminds me of the first-ever fight I did in boxing [in 2002]. I’m going to see how this one goes, but just the way I did in boxing, I plan on becoming a regular promoter of MMA. There’s no reason I should only promote one sport.

“I strongly feel MMA fighters are going to be pleased with the fact I’m entering the sport. Hopefully, we will sign some great fighters and go from there.”

Though Golden Boy MMA is expecting to profit handsomely from Liddell vs. Ortiz 3, De La Hoya insists his involvement in MMA is going to change the return that fighters can expect to be paid for their bouts.

“I’m becoming a promoter in MMA for the same reason I became a promoter in boxing,” De La Hoya said. “I’m sick and tired of these fighters coming up to me and saying they get paid crap.”