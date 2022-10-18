Oscar De La Hoya predicts Jake Paul will KO Anderson Silva

Jake Paul will face his toughest test to date inside the boxing ring on October 29 when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

The betting lines are basically even. Silva has a wealth of experience in fights but Paul has more professional boxing matches. Paul is 5-0 in his boxing career while Silva is 3-1. Silva was defeated in his ring debut back in 1998. He then had one boxing bout in 2005 before turning his attention toward the sport in 2021 after leaving the UFC. He’ll enter the ring against Paul riding a three-fight winning streak.

Paul has scored knockouts in four of his five bouts, and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes that Silva will Paul’s fifth.

“That’s a good fight,” De La Hoya told InsideFighting. “I’m gonna go with Jake Paul. Yeah, I’m gonna go with Jake Paul just because he seems like he’s getting into the rhythm of things. He doesn’t have too many fights. He loves boxing, is a hard worker, and has a lot of power. If he connects with Silva, he’s going to knock him out. If he touches Silva, he’s going down.”

Silva pulled off an upset win over Julio César Chávez Jr. in his 2021 return to the boxing ring. In his next match, he knocked out former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz in 82 seconds. De La Hoya believes people are putting too much stock in Silva two boxing wins last year.

“Everybody’s going based on what Silva did to Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz,” De La Hoya said. “Come on. I mean, Chávez Jr. wasn’t even 20 percent of himself. Okay? Conditioning-wise, physically, just wasn’t him.”

Dana White says ‘it makes sense’ for Alexander Volkanovski to get next lightweight title shot