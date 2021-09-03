HOT OFF THE WIRE

Oscar De La Hoya in hospital with COVID, out of boxing match with Vitor Belfort

September 3, 2021
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya is out of his boxing match against former UFC light heavyweight champion Vitor Belfort. The two were scheduled to headline the Triller Fight Club event on Sept. 11.

De La Hoya is currently in the hospital being treated for COVID-19. The 48-year old is fully vaccinated but contracted the virus.

TMZ Sports first broke the news on Friday. De La Hoya later posted a video to his Instagram account from the hospital where he’s being treated for COVID-19.

“Wanted you to hear directly from me that despite being fully vaccinated, I have contracted Covid and am not going to be able to fight next weekend. Preparing for this comeback has been everything to me over the last months, and I want to thank everyone for their tremendous support. I am currently in the hospital getting treatment and am confident I will be back in the ring before the year is up. God bless everyone and stay safe,” De La Hoya wrote.

With De La Hoya out, 58-year old Evander Holyfield is expected to step in to face Belfort according to TMZ sources. Holyfield has agreed to take the fight, but the bout still has to be sanctioned.

