featuredOscar De La Hoya: ‘I want to fix things up with Dana White’

featuredKamaru Usman weighs in on Khamzat Chimaev and gives a word of advice

AJ McKee Patricio Pitbull

featuredBellator 277: Patricio Pitbull hands AJ McKee his first loss in close decision

Vadmim Nemkov Corey Anderson

featuredBellator 277: Vadim Nemkov vs. Corey Anderson declared no contest in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix final after accidental head butt

Oscar De La Hoya: ‘I want to fix things up with Dana White’

April 16, 2022
Boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya and UFC president Dana White have had a very public feud for years, but ‘The Golden Boy’ wants to mend their relationship.

De La Hoya won 11 world titles in six different weight classes. He’s considered one of the best boxers in boxing history. He won an Olympic Gold medal in the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain. Following his retirement, De La Hoya began managing fighters and promotion events under his ‘Golden Boy’ promotion.

White has referred to De La Hoya as a ‘sack of s**t” in past interviews. He’s regularly called De La Hoya a ‘clown.’

De La Hoya told TMZ Sports that he wants to mend fences with White and admitted that he was wrong in his past criticisms of the mixed martial arts promotion.

De Lay Hoya recently purchased a home in Las Vegas. With his relocation to ‘Sin City,’ he has business plans and extended an olive branch to White and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“I want to fix things up with Dana,” De La Hoya said. “I criticized the UFC a bit, and I was wrong for it. I would love to patch things up with Dana and Mayweather.”

“I have some big plans for Vegas,” he said.

