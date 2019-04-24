Opponent says Conor McGregor cheap-shotted him in recent boxing exhibition in Ireland

Conor McGregor got back into the ring recently but not for his return to mixed martial arts.

Instead the Irish superstar participated in an exhibition boxing match at his old stomping ground in the Crumlin Boxing Club near Dublin in his native Ireland, but his opponent, Michael McGrane, admitted that McGregor – with whom he was excited to have sparred – cheap shotted him during the exhibition.

“We touched gloves at the start and your meant to go back to your corner, but Conor never went back to his corner. Conor leaped at me with a left hook, a clinical left hook, caught me flush on the eye,” said McGrane when speaking with TMZ Sports, which also posted footage of the moment.

“Yeah, it was a cheap shot, yeah. It was the cheapest shot I ever caught in me life.”

McGrane, however, shrugged it off and kept on fighting, as he was happy to have had the opportunity to have an exhibition with someone of McGregor’s ilk, especially since he has aspirations of his own in the combat sports world.

McGrane has thus far competed only as an amateur, but has his sights set on soon making the transition to the professional boxing ranks. He’s hopeful that getting a little bit of the spotlight shown on him from the Conor McGregor exhibition will help as he makes the move.

“I still can’t believe it (boxing McGregor). I just hope – because I’m going to the professional level soon – hopefully it gets me to where I need to be… I’m looking to go to the professional level and become a world champion, that’s me.”

Conor McGregor lands cheap shot on Michael McGrane in boxing exhibition in Ireland

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Michael McGrane talks about Conor McGregor’s cheap shot and turning pro

(Video courtesy of TMZSports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)