Opponent named for Jose Aldo professional boxing debut

January 26, 2023
Former two-time UFC featherweight champion Jose Aldo will make his professional boxing debut on Feb. 10 in Rio de Janeiro and we now know who he’ll be facing.

According to a report by Brazilian news outlet Combate, Aldo will be taking on Argentinian Emmanuel Zambrano at Upper Arena. Zambrano has a professional boxing record of 0-2.

Aldo retired from mixed martial arts in September 2022 after a legendary career inside the octagon. He will be officially inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame during International Fight Week in the Modern-Era Wing. ‘Junior’ still holds the record for the most title defenses in UFC featherweight history. He also holds the record for the most conceptive title defenses.

Aldo last fought in August 2022, losing to Merab Dvalishvili by unanimous decision at UFC 278.

Jorge Masvidal teases ‘big fight news’

