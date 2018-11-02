ONE: Warrior’s Dream Full Fight Card Released

ONE: Warrior’s Dream is set for Nov. 17 at Stadium Istora in Jakarta and will feature 12 fights. The main event sees Tyler McGuire and Zebastian Kadestam go head to head with the vacant welterweight title on the line.

The title was formerly the property of Ben Askren, but he is UFC bound. McGuire (11-0) is also undefeated and is coming off a decision win over Luis Santos, the only man to experience anything other than defeat against the former champion. Santos’ bout with Askren ended in a no contest, but a win over the Brazilian still represents a significant achievement for McGuire.

However, Kadestam (10-4) also has a win over Santos and he achieved it with a third-round stoppage, so the Swedish welterweight definitely won’t feel overawed heading into this contest.

The card also features a significant match-up in the strawweight division. Hayato Suzuki (19-1-2) faces Pongsiri Mitsatit (9-1) in a battle between two once-beaten fighters that could determine the identity of the next challenger to recently crowned champion Joshua Pacio, whom the Japanese fighter has already defeated once.

