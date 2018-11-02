HOT OFF THE WIRE
ONE: Warrior’s Dream Full Fight Card Released

November 2, 2018
NoNo Comments

ONE: Warrior’s Dream is set for Nov. 17 at Stadium Istora in Jakarta and will feature 12 fights. The main event sees Tyler McGuire and Zebastian Kadestam go head to head with the vacant welterweight title on the line.

The title was formerly the property of Ben Askren, but he is UFC bound. McGuire (11-0) is also undefeated and is coming off a decision win over Luis Santos, the only man to experience anything other than defeat against the former champion. Santos’ bout with Askren ended in a no contest, but a win over the Brazilian still represents a significant achievement for McGuire.

ONE Warrior's Dream Fight PosterHowever, Kadestam (10-4) also has a win over Santos and he achieved it with a third-round stoppage, so the Swedish welterweight definitely won’t feel overawed heading into this contest.

TRENDING > Demetrious Johnson Explains Why He Left the UFC for ONE Championship

The card also features a significant match-up in the strawweight division. Hayato Suzuki (19-1-2) faces Pongsiri Mitsatit (9-1) in a battle between two once-beaten fighters that could determine the identity of the next challenger to recently crowned champion Joshua Pacio, whom the Japanese fighter has already defeated once.

ONE: Warrior’s Dream Fight Card

  • Tyler McGuire vs. Zebastian Kadestam (For Vacant ONE Welterweight Title)
  • Nieky Holzken vs. Cosmo Alexandre (Kickboxing) 
  • Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol vs. Angelie Sabanal
  • Pongsiri Mitsatit vs.  Hayato Suzuki
  • Lerdsila Chumpairtour vs. Sok Thy (Muay Thai)
  • Zach Zane vs. Jimmy Yabo
  • Elipitua Siregar vs. Muhammad Imran
  • Egi Rozten vs. Eddey Kalai
  • Zhao Zhi Kang vs. Dae Hwan Kim 
  • Eugene Toquero vs. Tatsumitsu Wada
  • Brown Pinas vs. Yohann Drai (Muay Thai)
  • Xie Chao vs. Bruno Pucci 

               

