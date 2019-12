ONE Warrior Series best knockouts of 2019

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

In search of the next ONE Championship superstar, Rich Franklin’s ONE Warrior Series put on six stellar events in 2019, and there were plenty of knockouts to go around.

Relive the best KOs in ONE Warrior Series this year, including Kristy Obst’s devastating finish of Uyen Ha, Viet Anh Do’s massive head kick against Govind Singh, and more!