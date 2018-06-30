ONE Spirit of a Warrior Fight Highlights: Aung La Nsang Wins Epic Battle to Retain Gold

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Aung La Nsang and Ken Hasegawa went toe to toe in a middleweight title fight that will be remembered for years to come at Friday’s “ONE: Spirit of a Warrior” at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.
Nsang retained his ONE middleweight championship after a bloody battle that went deep into the fifth round before he put Hasegawa face down on the canvas.
ONE: Spirit of a Warrior Results
-
ONE Middleweight World Championship bout: Aung La N Sang defeats Ken Hasegawa by Knockout (KO) at 3:13 minutes of round 5
-
Bantamweight bout: Leandro Issa defeats Roman Alvarez by Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 1:26 minutes of round 1
-
ONE Super Series Kickboxing Catchweight bout (72.0kg): Sorgraw Petchyindee Academy defeats Samy Sana by Majority Decision (MD) after 3 rounds
-
Featherweight bout: Sagetdao Petpayathai defeats Ma Jia Wen by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
-
Featherweight bout: Tetsuya Yamada defeats Rafael Nunes by TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) at 4:05 minutes of round 2
-
Bantamweight bout: Chen Lei defeats Ahmad Qais Jasoor by TKO (Strikes) at 1:27 minutes of round 3
-
Strawweight bout: Kritsada Kongsrichai defeats Jeremy Miado by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
-
ONE Super Series Kickboxing Catchweight bout (67.0kg): Tukkatatong Petpayathai defeats Mehdi Zatout by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
-
Flyweight bout: Mite Yine defeats Saw Darwait by TKO (Strikes) at 2:48 minutes of round 1
-
ONE Super Series Kickboxing Lightweight bout: Elliot Compton defeats Matthew Semper by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds