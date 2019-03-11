ONE Reign of Valor: knockouts, submissions and fight highlights

Zebaztian Kadestam was defending his welterweight title for the first time at ONE: Reign of Valor in Yangon on Friday, March 8. The Swedish fighter spent much of the fight in adverse positions, but his power ultimately proved too much for Georgy Kichigin. Check out all the knockouts, submissions, and other fight highlights from ONE: REIGN OF VALOR.

ONE: Reign of Valor Results