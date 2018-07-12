ONE: Reign of Kings Full Fight Card Released

HOT OFF THE WIRE

July 11, 2018
No Comments

ONE: Reign of Kings is set for the MOA Arena in Manila on July 27 and the full fight card was released on Wednesday. Filipino stars Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio both have opponents, while BJJ legend Garry Tonon will also be in action.

Folayang (19-6) has been handed a tough assignment against promotional newcomer Aziz Pahrudinov (20-0-1). In 21 professional fights, the undefeated Russian lightweight has only been the distance twice, coincidentally both matches were against Asian opponents.

Pacio (14-2) will finally fight Pongsiri Mitsatit (9-0). The two strawweights were originally set to face off in January, but the bout was postponed when the Thai fighter fell ill a few days before the show, this could well turn out to be a title eliminator.

Decorated BJJ black belt and multiple time No Gi Grappling champion Gary Tonon (1-0) returns to MMA competition. The world renowned submission specialist faces Indian Rahul Raja Rahul Raju (5-2) who will be looking to bounce back after being knocked out in 21 seconds on his ONE Championship debut.

TRENDING > Watch Cain Velasquez’s Live Reaction to Daniel Cormier KOing Stipe Miocic (Video)

As previously announced, the ONE: Reign of Kings fight card will be headlined by a bantamweight bout between Kevin Belingon and Martin Nguyen that has the interim belt on the line. In the co-main event, veterans Renzo Grazie and Yuki Kondo face off in a welterweight bout. 

ONE: Reign of Kings Fight Card

  • Kevin Belingon vs Martin Nguyen (for interim bantamweight belt)
  • Renzo Grazie and Yuki Kondo
  • Shannon Wiratchai vs Shinya Aoki
  • Eduard Folayang vs Aziz Pahrudinov
  • Panicos Yusuf vs Han Zi Hao
  • Armen Petrosyan vs Chris Ngimbi
  • Gary Tonon vs Rahul Raja 
  • Rene Catalan vs Stefer Rahardian
  • Joshua Pacio vs Pongsiri Mitsatit
  • Sor Sey vs Zie Bin

               

