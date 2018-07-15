ONE Pursuit of Power Highlights: Zebaztian Kadestam Knees and Elbows Finish the Fight

&amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;gt;﻿&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Agilan Thani was handed a very tough match-up in the main event of ONE: Pursuit of Power. The Malaysian was matched with Swedish striking specialist Zebaztian Kadestam and held his own for the first ten minutes before being stopped via a brutal TKO in the third round at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

TRENDING > Sage Northcutt Smashes Zak Ottow (UFC Boise Highlight)

ONE: Pursuit of Power Full Results