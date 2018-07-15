ONE Pursuit of Power Highlights: Zebaztian Kadestam Knees and Elbows Finish the Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
July 15, 2018
Agilan Thani was handed a very tough match-up in the main event of ONE: Pursuit of Power. The Malaysian was matched with Swedish striking specialist Zebaztian Kadestam and held his own for the first ten minutes before being stopped via a brutal TKO in the third round at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur.

ONE: Pursuit of Power Full Results

  • Zebaztian Kadestam beats Agilan Thani by TKO (Knees and Elbows) at 1:56 of round 3
  • Jo Nattawut beats Yohann Drai by KO (Punch) at 2:59 of round 1 (Muay Thai)
  • Tyler McGuire beats Luis Santos by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Narantungalag Jadambaa beats Kazuki Tokudome by Decision (Unanimous) 
  • Sergej Maslobojev beats Florent Kaouachi by Decision (Unanimous) 
  • Keanu Subba beats Xie Chao by Submission (Armbar) at 3:31 of round 1
  • Ariel Sexton beats Kota Shimoishi by Submission (Americana) at 0:44 of round 3
  • Emilio Urrutia vs. Li Kai Wen bt KO at 1:22 of round 3
  • Jihin Radzuan beats Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Petdam Kaiyanghadao beats Josh Tonna by KO (Knee) at 1:11 of round 2
  • Dae Sung Park beats Trestle Tan  by Decision (Unanimous)

               

