ONE: Pursuit of Greatness Full Fight Card Released

ONE: Pursuit of Greatness will be headlined by a middleweight title clash between champion Aung La Nsang and challenger Mohammed Karaki. In total, there will be 11 fights on the card including two fascinating featherweight match-ups.

Undefeated Movlid Khaibulaev (13-0) impressed in his ONE Championship debut last year, winning a decision against Herbert Burns. With his friend Marat Gafurov out of contention for the time being, he will have sights set on the title and the Russian featherweight faces Rafael Nunes (11-2) in Yangon.

Also in action on Oct. 26 will be UFC veteran Daichi Abe (6-2). The former welterweight King of Pancrase makes his promotional debut and has been matched with Brazilian striking specialist and BJJ black belt Luis Santos (64-11-1-1).

Also in the featherweight division, Kazuki Tokudome (18-9-1) will be looking to bounce back after dropping a decision to Narantungalag Jadambaa in an entertaining scrap earlier this year. He’s been matched with Emilio Urrutia (11-6), who will be looking to snap a two-fight losing skid.

TRENDING > Daniel Cormier vs. Derrick Lewis for Heavyweight Title Now Headlines UFC 230

ONE: Pursuit of Greatness Fight Card