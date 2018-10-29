ONE Pursuit of Greatness Fight Highlights: Aung La Nsang Scores Quick KO to Defend Belt

ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion Aung La Nsang made quick work of Mohammad Karaki at ONE: Pursuit of Greatness, making the second defense of the middleweight title that he won last year.

Nsang wasted no time in attacking with punches and a right hand to the body seemed to take the fight out of Karaki. A follow-up punch upstairs put him down and the finish followed swiftly, with the champion landing punches from above as his opponent lay stricken on the canvas.

ONE: Pursuit of Greatness Results