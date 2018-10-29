ONE Pursuit of Greatness Fight Highlights: Aung La Nsang Scores Quick KO to Defend Belt

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 29, 2018
ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion Aung La Nsang made quick work of Mohammad Karaki at ONE: Pursuit of Greatness, making the second defense of the middleweight title that he won last year.

Nsang wasted no time in attacking with punches and a right hand to the body seemed to take the fight out of Karaki. A follow-up punch upstairs put him down and the finish followed swiftly, with the champion landing punches from above as his opponent lay stricken on the canvas.

ONE: Pursuit of Greatness Results

  • Aung La Nsang beat Mohammad Karaki by TKO (Punches) at 2:21 of round one (retains ONE middleweight title)
  • Keanu Subba beat Phoe Thaw by Submission (Guillotine choke) at 2:47 of round one Tarik Khbabez beat Ibrahim El Bouni by TKO (Punches) at 2:26 of round three (Kickboxing)
  • Masakazu Imanari beat Radeem Rahman by Submission (Armbar) at 1:23 of round one 
  • Han Zi Hao beat Ryan Jakiri by KO (Punch) at 1:39 of round one 
  • Ye Thway Ne beat Mite Yine by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Luis Santos beat Daichi Abe by KO (Body Kick) at 0:33 of round one 
  • Josh Tonna beat Joseph Lasiri by Decision (Unanimous) at 3:00 of round 3 (Kickboxing)
  • Ahmad Qais Jasoor beat Ma Xu Dong by TKO (Punches) at 2:16 of round two 
  • Rudy Agustian beat Kaji Ebin by Submission (Americana) at 4:01 of round one 

               

