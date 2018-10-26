HOT OFF THE WIRE
Michael Johnson

featuredUFC Moncton Weigh-in Results: Oezdemir vs. Smith Set, but Michael Johnson Fails to Make Weight

Anthony Smith UFC Hambrug preview

featuredAnthony Smith Not Impressed by Volkan Oezdemir, Plans to Call for Title Shot with a Win

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor UFC 229 Early Weigh-in

featuredMcGregor, Nurmagomedov Indefinitely Suspended Pending Full Hearing, Portion of Fight Purse Released

Khabib Nurmagomedov - UFC 229 Post-Fight

featuredMMA Top 10 Rankings Update, October 24: Khabib Nurmagomedov Leaps Up Pound-for-Pound Rankings

Aung La Nsang Extends Undefeated Run at ONE: Pursuit of Greatness

October 26, 2018
NoNo Comments

At ONE: Pursuit of Greatness, Aung La Nsang bolstered his burgeoning local reputation with yet another win at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium on Friday night (local time). The Burmese middleweight is now 7-0 fighting in this venue and has faced tougher challenges than the one posed by Mohammad Karaki.

The challenger from Lebanon was undefeated and set out his stall to attack from the opening bell, countering a low kick with a straight right hand. Unfortunately, he was totally outgunned by La Nsang, who looked very confident, and easily stuffed an early takedown attempt.

No sooner had the fighters separated than La Nsang landed an uppercut which looked to have broken Karaki’s nose. He followed up with a barrage of ground and pound to his stricken opponent, who managed to work his way back up, but was on wobbly legs.

Nsang wasted no time in attacking with punches and a right hand to the body seemed to take the fight out of Karaki. A follow-up punch upstairs put him down and the finish followed swiftly, with the champion landing punches from above as his opponent lay stricken on the canvas.

The finish came at the 2:21 mark and if anyone in the venue was upset at how quickly the main event had ended, it didn’t show. La Nsang has amassed a huge fan following in Myanmar and had the following message for the crowd.

“This is just the beginning. I’m gonna keep getting better and I guarantee you I’m gonna put on better shows. There is 69 million of us (in Myanmar) and if we unite, we can achieve anything.”

With the win, he improves to 24-10-0-1 (8-1 ONE Championship), while his opponent drops to 9-1 (0-1). La NSang currently holds the middleweight and light heavyweight titles and successfully defended the former for the second time on Friday.

In the co-main event, his compatriot, Phoe Thaw (6-1) wasn’t as successful. The Burmese featherweight tasted defeat for the first time in his MMA career after being submitted by Keanu Subba (7-4), who finished the fight with a guillotine choke at 2:47 of the opening round.

Daichi Abe (6-3) knows what it’s like to lose. He fought three times for the UFC and every single match went the distance, with the last two ending in defeat. On Friday, Luis Santos (65-11-1-1) found a much quicker way to finish the Japanese welterweight, with a body kick ending the fight just 33 seconds into round one.

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Posts Emotional Video Looking Back on His Life

ONE: Pursuit of Greatness Results

  • Aung La Nsang beat Mohammad Karaki by TKO (Punches) at 2:21 of round one (retains ONE middleweight title)
  • Keanu Subba beat Phoe Thaw by Submission (Guillotine choke) at 2:47 of round one Tarik Khbabez beat Ibrahim El Bouni by TKO (Punches) at 2:26 of round three (Kickboxing)
  • Masakazu Imanari beat Radeem Rahman by Submission (Armbar) at 1:23 of round one 
  • Han Zi Hao beat Ryan Jakiri by KO (Punch) at 1:39 of round one 
  • Ye Thway Ne beat Mite Yine by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Luis Santos beat Daichi Abe by KO (Body Kick) at 0:33 of round one 
  • Josh Tonna beat Joseph Lasiri by Decision (Unanimous) at 3:00 of round 3 (Kickboxing)
  • Ahmad Qais Jasoor beat Ma Xu Dong by TKO (Punches) at 2:16 of round two 
  • Rudy Agustian beat Kaji Ebin by Submission (Americana) at 4:01 of round one 

               

Popular in the Community

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 138: New Brunswick
UFC 230: New York
UFC Fight Night 139: Denver
UFC Fight Night 140: Buenos Aires
UFC Fight Night 141: Beijing
TUF 28 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 142: Adelaide
UFC 231: Toronto
UFC Fight Night 143: Milwaukee
UFC 232: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA