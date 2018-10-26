Aung La Nsang Extends Undefeated Run at ONE: Pursuit of Greatness

At ONE: Pursuit of Greatness, Aung La Nsang bolstered his burgeoning local reputation with yet another win at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium on Friday night (local time). The Burmese middleweight is now 7-0 fighting in this venue and has faced tougher challenges than the one posed by Mohammad Karaki.

The challenger from Lebanon was undefeated and set out his stall to attack from the opening bell, countering a low kick with a straight right hand. Unfortunately, he was totally outgunned by La Nsang, who looked very confident, and easily stuffed an early takedown attempt.

No sooner had the fighters separated than La Nsang landed an uppercut which looked to have broken Karaki’s nose. He followed up with a barrage of ground and pound to his stricken opponent, who managed to work his way back up, but was on wobbly legs.

Nsang wasted no time in attacking with punches and a right hand to the body seemed to take the fight out of Karaki. A follow-up punch upstairs put him down and the finish followed swiftly, with the champion landing punches from above as his opponent lay stricken on the canvas.

The finish came at the 2:21 mark and if anyone in the venue was upset at how quickly the main event had ended, it didn’t show. La Nsang has amassed a huge fan following in Myanmar and had the following message for the crowd.

“This is just the beginning. I’m gonna keep getting better and I guarantee you I’m gonna put on better shows. There is 69 million of us (in Myanmar) and if we unite, we can achieve anything.”

With the win, he improves to 24-10-0-1 (8-1 ONE Championship), while his opponent drops to 9-1 (0-1). La NSang currently holds the middleweight and light heavyweight titles and successfully defended the former for the second time on Friday.

In the co-main event, his compatriot, Phoe Thaw (6-1) wasn’t as successful. The Burmese featherweight tasted defeat for the first time in his MMA career after being submitted by Keanu Subba (7-4), who finished the fight with a guillotine choke at 2:47 of the opening round.

Daichi Abe (6-3) knows what it’s like to lose. He fought three times for the UFC and every single match went the distance, with the last two ending in defeat. On Friday, Luis Santos (65-11-1-1) found a much quicker way to finish the Japanese welterweight, with a body kick ending the fight just 33 seconds into round one.

