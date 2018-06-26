ONE Pinnacle of Power Highlights: Geje Eustaquio Unifies the Flyweight Titles

In the main event of the recent ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER, a riveting battle took place between two outstanding mixed martial artists, as flyweight rivals Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio and Adriano “Mikinho” Moraes put everything on the line to unify the ONE Flyweight World Championships.

In the co-main event of the evening, “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan of China successfully defended the ONE Women’s Strawweight World Championship, defeating elite South American contender Laura Balin.