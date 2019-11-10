ONE Masters of Fate highlights: Joshua Pacio defends the belt!

ONE: Masters of Fate was headlined by an all-Filipino strawwweight title fight. Champion Joshua Pacio defended his title with a second-round submission of compatriot Rene Catalan, finishing the 40-year-old with an arm-triangle choke in the second round.

In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Eduard Folayang (22-8) snapped his two-fight losing skid with a technical decision win over Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa (5-2). The Filipino was cut by an unintentional headbutt midway through the second round, so the fight went to the scorecards.

There was also a big win for former champion Geje Eustaquio (13-8). He stopped Toni Tauru (11-8-1) with a spinning back kick to the midsection in the third round.

ONE: Masters of Fate official results