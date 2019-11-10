ONE Masters of Fate highlights: Joshua Pacio defends the belt!

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
ONE: Masters of Fate was headlined by an all-Filipino strawwweight title fight. Champion Joshua Pacio defended his title with a second-round submission of compatriot Rene Catalan, finishing the 40-year-old with an arm-triangle choke in the second round.
In the co-main event, former lightweight champion Eduard Folayang (22-8) snapped his two-fight losing skid with a technical decision win over Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa (5-2). The Filipino was cut by an unintentional headbutt midway through the second round, so the fight went to the scorecards.
There was also a big win for former champion Geje Eustaquio (13-8). He stopped Toni Tauru (11-8-1) with a spinning back kick to the midsection in the third round.
ONE: Masters of Fate official results
- ONE Strawweight World Championship: Joshua Pacio defeats Rene Catalan by Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 2:29 minutes of round 2
- Mixed Martial Arts Lightweight: Eduard Folayang defeats Amarsanaa Tsogookhuu by Technical Decision
- Muay Thai Catchweight (68.0 KG) Sangmanee Sathian Muaythai defeats Azize Hlali by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Mixed Martial Arts Flyweight: Geje Eustaquio defeats Toni Tauru by Knockout (KO) at 2:11 minutes of round 3
- Mixed Martial Arts Atomweight: Stamp Fairtex defeats Bi Nguyen by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Mixed Martial Arts Bantamweight: Li Kai Wen defeats Paul Lumihi by Knockout (KO) at 2:39 minutes of round 1
- Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Yoshitaka Naito defeats Pongsiri Mitsatit by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Muay Thai Bantamweight: Kongsak PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Han Zi Hao by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Robin Catalan defeats Gustavo Balart by Knockout (KO) at 4:43 minutes of round 2
- Muay Thai Bantamweight: Tukkatatong Petpayathai defeats Hiroaki Suzuki by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds
- Mixed Martial Arts Featherweight: Kim Jae Woong defeats Rafael Nunes by TKO (Strikes) at 0:38 minutes of round 3
- Mixed Martial Arts Flyweight: Kim Kyu Sung defeats Akihiro Fujisawa by Knockout (KO) at 1:08 minutes of round 1
- Mixed Martial Arts Flyweight: Roshan Mainam defeats Khon Shichan by Submission (Armlock) at 3:22 minutes of round 1