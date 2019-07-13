HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC Sacramento Live Results

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 13 Live Results: de Randamie vs. Ladd (Results & Fight Stats)

Germaine de Randamie - UFC weigh-in

featuredUFC on ESPN+ 13 weigh-in results: de Randamie and Ladd on the mark for Sacramento headliner

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor

featuredJorge Masvidal wants to break Conor McGregor’s face for an easy payday

Amanda Nunes and Jon Jones UFC 239 salaries

featuredJon Jones and Amanda Nunes sit atop UFC 239 fight salaries

ONE Masters of Destiny Recap: Champ Angela Lee upset in non-title fight (video)

July 13, 2019
NoNo Comments

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Angela Lee suffered her second successive defeat at ONE: Masters of Destiny on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Kuala Lumpur. She was beaten by former teammate and training partner Michelle Nicolini after a close and competitive contest that went the distance.

This non-title strawweight bout at the Axiata Arena pitted together two BJJ black belts and turned out to be a three-round grappling match, though some heavy leather was thrown en route to Nicolini’s massive upset victory.

TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal wants to break Conor McGregor’s face for an easy payday

ONE: Masters of Destiny Results

  • Kickboxing: Giorgio Petrosyan def. Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy by Decision (Unanimous)
  • Michelle Nicolini def. Angela Lee via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Ev Ting def. Daichi Abe via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:44 of R2
  • Gurdarshan Mangat def. Abro Fernandes via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Jihin Radzuan def. Jomary Torres via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 3:07 of R1
  • Kickboxing: Troy Worthen def. Chen Rui via TKO (Punches) at 3:29 of R2
  • Kickboxing: Hiroki Akimoto def. Kenny Tse via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Kickboxing: Janet Todd def. Kai Ting Chuang via Decision (Majority)
  • Dae Sung Park def. Kimihiro Eto by TKO (Punches) at 1:59 of R2
  • Aleksi Toivonen def. Akihiro Fujisawa via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:27 of R1
  • Muay Thai: Mohammed Bin Mahmoud def. Saiful Merican via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Adrian Mattheis def. Zhe Li via TKO (strikes) at 1:51 of R2
  • Bozhena Antoniyar def. Bi Nguyen via Decision (Split)
  • Muay Thai: Sorgraw Petchyindeeacademy def. George Mann via Decision (Split)
  • Kickboxing: Josh Tonna def. Yoshihisa Morimoto via Decision (Unanimous)

facebook    twitter    instagram    rss

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 235: Jones vs Smith
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Nerdcore Movement
Asian MMA
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA