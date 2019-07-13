ONE Masters of Destiny Recap: Champ Angela Lee upset in non-title fight (video)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Angela Lee suffered her second successive defeat at ONE: Masters of Destiny on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Kuala Lumpur. She was beaten by former teammate and training partner Michelle Nicolini after a close and competitive contest that went the distance.
This non-title strawweight bout at the Axiata Arena pitted together two BJJ black belts and turned out to be a three-round grappling match, though some heavy leather was thrown en route to Nicolini’s massive upset victory.
ONE: Masters of Destiny Results
- Kickboxing: Giorgio Petrosyan def. Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy by Decision (Unanimous)
- Michelle Nicolini def. Angela Lee via Decision (Unanimous)
- Ev Ting def. Daichi Abe via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 4:44 of R2
- Gurdarshan Mangat def. Abro Fernandes via Decision (Unanimous)
- Jihin Radzuan def. Jomary Torres via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 3:07 of R1
- Kickboxing: Troy Worthen def. Chen Rui via TKO (Punches) at 3:29 of R2
- Kickboxing: Hiroki Akimoto def. Kenny Tse via Decision (Unanimous)
- Kickboxing: Janet Todd def. Kai Ting Chuang via Decision (Majority)
- Dae Sung Park def. Kimihiro Eto by TKO (Punches) at 1:59 of R2
- Aleksi Toivonen def. Akihiro Fujisawa via Submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 3:27 of R1
- Muay Thai: Mohammed Bin Mahmoud def. Saiful Merican via Decision (Unanimous)
- Adrian Mattheis def. Zhe Li via TKO (strikes) at 1:51 of R2
- Bozhena Antoniyar def. Bi Nguyen via Decision (Split)
- Muay Thai: Sorgraw Petchyindeeacademy def. George Mann via Decision (Split)
- Kickboxing: Josh Tonna def. Yoshihisa Morimoto via Decision (Unanimous)