ONE Masters of Destiny Recap: Champ Angela Lee upset in non-title fight (video)

Angela Lee suffered her second successive defeat at ONE: Masters of Destiny on Friday, July 12, 2019, in Kuala Lumpur. She was beaten by former teammate and training partner Michelle Nicolini after a close and competitive contest that went the distance.

This non-title strawweight bout at the Axiata Arena pitted together two BJJ black belts and turned out to be a three-round grappling match, though some heavy leather was thrown en route to Nicolini’s massive upset victory.

ONE: Masters of Destiny Results