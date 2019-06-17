ONE Legendary Quest fight highlights: Thani ruins 43-year-old Sexyama’s comeback

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Yoshihiro Akiyama’s career has contained many highlights. But his attempt to make a comeback at 43 years of age at ONE: Legendary Quest wasn’t one of them. The Japanese veteran found himself unable to cope with the early pace set by Malaysian welterweight Agilan Thani.
ONE: Legendary Quest took place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Shanghai, China.
TRENDING > Watch Korean Zombie finish Leonard Garcia with the UFC’s first twister
ONE: Legendary Quest Full Results
- Stamp Fairtex def. Alma Juniku via Decision (Unanimous) (Retains ONE Atomweight Muay Thai Title)
- Agilan Thani def. Yoshihiro Akiyama via Decision (Unanimous)
- Zhang Chenglong def. Tyler Hardcastle via KO (Punch) at 1:54 of round one
- Muay Thai: Han Zi Hao def. Andrew Miller via KO (Punch) at 2:36 of round two
- Koyomi Matsushima def. Kwon Won Il via Decision (Unanimous)
- Kickboxing: Tarik Khbabez def. Anderson Silva via Decision (Unanimous)
- Reinier De Ridder def. Gilberto Galvao via TKO (Verbal Submission) at 0:57 of round two
- Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Liam Harrison via Decision (Unanimous)
- Chen Lei def. Anthony Engelen via Decision (Unanimous)
- Fan Rong def. Sherif Mohamed via TKO at 3:50 of round two (mixed martial arts — middleweight)
- Niu Kang Kang def. Eric Kelly via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts — featherweight)
- Yoon Chang Min def. Trestle Tan via TKO (Punches) at 4:05 of round one
- Itsuki Hirata def. Angelie Sabanal via Submission (Americana) at 2:59 of round one
- Phoe Thaw def. Victorio Senduk via KO (Punches) at 4:17 of round one