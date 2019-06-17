ONE Legendary Quest fight highlights: Thani ruins 43-year-old Sexyama’s comeback

HOT OFF THE WIRE
June 17, 2019
NoNo Comments

Yoshihiro Akiyama’s career has contained many highlights. But his attempt to make a comeback at 43 years of age at ONE: Legendary Quest wasn’t one of them. The Japanese veteran found himself unable to cope with the early pace set by Malaysian welterweight Agilan Thani.

ONE: Legendary Quest took place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Shanghai, China.

ONE: Legendary Quest Full Results

  • Stamp Fairtex def. Alma Juniku via Decision (Unanimous) (Retains ONE Atomweight Muay Thai Title)
  • Agilan Thani def. Yoshihiro Akiyama via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Zhang Chenglong def. Tyler Hardcastle via KO (Punch) at 1:54 of round one 
  • Muay Thai: Han Zi Hao def. Andrew Miller via KO (Punch) at 2:36 of round two
  • Koyomi Matsushima def. Kwon Won Il via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Kickboxing: Tarik Khbabez def. Anderson Silva via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Reinier De Ridder def. Gilberto Galvao via TKO (Verbal Submission) at 0:57 of round two 
  • Rodlek PK.Saenchaimuaythaigym defeats Liam Harrison via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Chen Lei def. Anthony Engelen via Decision (Unanimous)
  • Fan Rong def. Sherif Mohamed via TKO at 3:50 of round two (mixed martial arts — middleweight)
  • Niu Kang Kang def. Eric Kelly via unanimous decision (mixed martial arts — featherweight)
  • Yoon Chang Min def. Trestle Tan via TKO (Punches) at 4:05 of round one 
  • Itsuki Hirata def. Angelie Sabanal via Submission (Americana) at 2:59 of round one 
  • Phoe Thaw def. Victorio Senduk via KO (Punches) at 4:17 of round one 

