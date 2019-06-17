ONE Legendary Quest fight highlights: Thani ruins 43-year-old Sexyama’s comeback

Yoshihiro Akiyama’s career has contained many highlights. But his attempt to make a comeback at 43 years of age at ONE: Legendary Quest wasn’t one of them. The Japanese veteran found himself unable to cope with the early pace set by Malaysian welterweight Agilan Thani.

ONE: Legendary Quest took place on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in Shanghai, China.

ONE: Legendary Quest Full Results