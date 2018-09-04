ONE: Kingdom of Heroes Full Fight Card Released

ONE: Kingdom of Heroes sees Asia’s biggest MMA promotion move into the boxing business for the first time with a world title fight. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defends his WBC 115-pound title in Bangkok on Oct. 6 and the full 15 fight card was released on Tuesday.

In the co-main event, Stamp Fairtex has been handed a title shot against reigning atomweight kickboxing champion Kai Ting Chuan at the Impat Arena. The fights will all take place in a ring and only seven of the 15 bouts on the card are MMA matches.

Among them is a potential eliminator in the strawweight division. Rene Catalan (5-2-0-1) has won five straight fights, but the Filipino faces arguably his toughest test yet in the shape of seasoned Japanese opponent Hayato Suzuki (18-1-2).

Another fighter with realistic title aspirations is Leandro Issa (16-6). He’s won three straight fights since returning to ONE from the UFC and will be matched with Tajikistan’s Muin Gafurov (14-2), who is currently riding a four-fight winning streak of his own.

Saketdao Petpayathai (3-1) and Fabio Pinca never met during their Muay Thai careers. But the two have been matched in an MMA fight, which sees the Frenchman make his debut against an opponent who won his most recent fight only to see the decision retrospectively overturned.

ONE: Kingdom of Heroes Fight Card