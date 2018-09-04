ONE: Kingdom of Heroes Full Fight Card Released

HOT OFF THE WIRE

September 4, 2018
ONE: Kingdom of Heroes sees Asia’s biggest MMA promotion move into the boxing business for the first time with a world title fight. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defends his WBC 115-pound title in Bangkok on Oct. 6 and the full 15 fight card was released on Tuesday.

In the co-main event, Stamp Fairtex has been handed a title shot against reigning atomweight kickboxing champion Kai Ting Chuan at the Impat Arena. The fights will all take place in a ring and only seven of the 15 bouts on the card are MMA matches.

SaketdaoAmong them is a potential eliminator in the strawweight division. Rene Catalan (5-2-0-1) has won five straight fights, but the Filipino faces arguably his toughest test yet in the shape of seasoned Japanese opponent Hayato Suzuki (18-1-2).

Another fighter with realistic title aspirations is Leandro Issa (16-6). He’s won three straight fights since returning to ONE from the UFC and will be matched with Tajikistan’s Muin Gafurov (14-2), who is currently riding a four-fight winning streak of his own.

Saketdao Petpayathai (3-1) and Fabio Pinca never met during their Muay Thai careers. But the two have been matched in an MMA fight, which sees the Frenchman make his debut against an opponent who won his most recent fight only to see the decision retrospectively overturned.

ONE: Kingdom of Heroes Fight Card

  • Srisaket Sor Rungvisai vs Iran Diaz (for Srisaket’s WBC boxing 115-pound title)
  • Kai Ting Chuang vs Stamp Fairtex (for Chuang’s atomweight kickboxing title)
  • Shinya Aoki vs Ev Ting
  • Nong-O Gaiyanghadao vs Mehdi Zatout (Muay Thai)
  • Alain Ngalani vs Andre Meunier (Kickboxing)
  • Leandro Issa vs Muin Gafurov
  • Andy Souwer vs Anthony Njokuani (Kickboxing)
  • Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai vs Alaverdi Ramazanov (Muay Thai)
  • Hayato Suzuki vs Rene Catalan
  • Saketdao Petpayathai vs Fabio Pinca
  • Rika Ishige vs Bozhena Antoniyar
  • Petchdam Gaiyanghadao vs Kenny Tse (Muay Thai)
  • Rin Saroth vs Fu Chang Xin
  • Riri Nasukawa vs Rudzma Abubakr (Kickboxing)
  • Dodi Mardian vs Ramon Gonzales

               

