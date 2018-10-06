Shinya Aoki Books Title Shot in Tokyo with Submission Win Over Ev Ting at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes

Shinya Aoki looks set to challenge for the ONE Championship lightweight title in Tokyo next year. The 35-year-old needed just 57 seconds to put Ev Ting to sleep with an arm triangle choke at the Impact Arena in Bangkok on Saturday night (local time).

Ting tried one of his trademark head kicks at the start of the round, but Aoki easily evaded it. The Japanese fighter then backed him up against the ropes and shot for a double-leg takedown, putting the Malaysian born fighter on his back.

From there, Aoki swiftly set about using his legs to flatten Ting out and then locked in an arm-triangle choke. The Malaysian never tapped, but the referee soon realized he was unconscious and stopped the ONE: Kingdom of Heroes contest at 0:57 of round 1.

With the win, Aoki improves to 42-8-0-1 and secured a shot at the vacant title in Tokyo next March. He will face the winner of the fight between Amir Khan and Eduard Folayang, but for Ting, who drops to 16-5, the future is far less certain after seeing his three-fight winning streak snapped.

Earlier in the night, Muin Gafurov (17-2) laid out Leandro Issa (16-7) in a battle of bantamweight contenders. The UFC veteran started strong, but was floored by an overhand right, which put him down and out, the first time he has been stopped by strikes since 2012 when Soo Chul Kim finished him in very similar style.

Another man hoping for a title shot in Tokyo will be Hayato Suzuki (18-1-2). The Japanese strawweight submitted Robin Catalan (7-5) with a rear-naked choke in the second round and has won two fights out of two for ONE Championship in 2018.

Unlike many other mixed martial arts promotions, ONE Championship has expanded to other combat sports, including boxing, which headlined the card in Bangkok with a battle for the WBC Super Flyweight World Title. Thailand’s own Srisaket Sor Rungvisai won the bout via unanimous decision over Iran Diaz, retaining his status as champion.

ONE: Kingdom of Heroes Results

Main Card

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai defeats Iran Diaz via unanimous decision to retain the WBC Super Flyweight World Title

Stamp Fairtex defeats Kai Ting Chuang via unanimous decision to claim the ONE Kickboxing Atomweight World Title

Shinya Aoki submits Ev Ting via arm-triangle choke at 57 seconds of round one (mixed martial arts — lightweight)

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeats Mehdi Zatout via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — bantamweight)

Anthony Njokuani defeats Andy Souwer via split decision (ONE Super Series Kickboxing — lightweight)

Muin Gafurov defeats Leandro Issa via knockout at 2:24 of round one (mixed martial arts — catch weight of 67.4 kilograms)

Preliminary Card