ONE Highlights Video: Demetrious Johnson still the champ!

Check out the full fight highlights video from ONE Championship’s ONE Fight Night 10 from Denver, Colorado. Demetrious Johnson retrained the flyweight championship in his five-round, trilogy with Adriano Moraes.

What’s next for Mighty Mouse?

Julianna Peña comments on opting out of Amanda Nuñes fight

ONE Championship Fight Highlights: Demetrious Johnson

(Video courtesy of ONE Championship)