ONE: Hero’s Ascent Best Fight Highlights Video

Adriano Moraes and Geje Eustaquio fought for the third time at ONE: Hero’s Ascent in Manila on Friday. This time it was the Brazilian who prevailed to reclaim the flyweight title he has won and lost on two previous occasions.
Watch all the ONE: Hero’s Ascent fight highlights above, courtesy of ONE Championship.
ONE: Hero’s Ascent Full Results
- Adriano Moraes defeats Geje Eustaquio via unanimous decision to reclaim the ONE Flyweight World Championship
- Lowen Tynanes defeats Honorio Banario via TKO at 4:46 of round one (ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix quarter-final)
- Danny Kingad defeats Tatsumitsu Wada via unanimous decision (Mixed Martial Arts – Flyweight)
- Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Fahdi Khaled via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai – Flyweight)
- Reinier De Ridder submits Fan Rong via D’arce choke at 1:51 of round one (Mixed Martial Arts — Middleweight)
- Hiroki Akimoto defeats Josh Tonna via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Kickboxing – Flyweight)
- Bangpleenoi Petchyindee Academy defeats Brown Pinas via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — Featherweight)
- Elias Mahmoudi defeats Yukinori Ogasawara via unanimous decision (ONE Super Series Muay Thai — Flyweight)
- Tang Kai defeats Sung Jong Lee via knockout at 1:14 of round two (Mixed Martial Arts – Featherweight)
- Hiroaki Suzuki defeats Mohammed Bin Mahmoud via TKO at 2:53 of round three (ONE Super Series Muay Thai – Bantamweight)
- Himanshu Kaushik defeats Egi Rozten via knockout at 3:33 of round one (Mixed Martial Arts – Strawweight)