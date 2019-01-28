ONE: Hero’s Ascent Best Fight Highlights Video

Adriano Moraes and Geje Eustaquio fought for the third time at ONE: Hero’s Ascent in Manila on Friday. This time it was the Brazilian who prevailed to reclaim the flyweight title he has won and lost on two previous occasions.

Watch all the ONE: Hero’s Ascent fight highlights above, courtesy of ONE Championship.

