ONE: Heart of the Lion Full Fight Card Released

ONE: Heart of the Lion is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov. 9 and at the top of the bill are two title fights featuring four champions.

The rest of the card was announced this week and it features a return to action for two-time K-1 Max champion Giorgio Petrosyan. He faces former Lumpinee champion Sorgraw Petyindeeacademy in a kickboxing match between two men with a win each in the ONE Super Series.

In MMA action, former strawweight champion Alex Silva (7-2) will be looking to get back to winning ways when he faces Pongsiri Mitsatit (9-1). The Thai was submitted by Joshua Pacio last time out and has been matched with one of the most accomplished grapplers in the entire division here.

On the subject of grapplers, Garry Tonon (2-0) has made an unbeaten start to his MMA career. The multiple time No Gi BJJ World Champion will be looking to make it three wins out of three when he faces Korean lightweight Sung Jong Lee (4-2) who is coming off a loss to Amir Khan.

Adrian Pang (22-12-2) looked to have claimed a clear decision win over Honorio Banario last time out, but two of the judges scored the fight for the Filipino. The Australian has lost five in a row and faces top ranked Japanese lightweight Kota Shimoishi (21-6), who is also coming off a loss, in Singapore.

The women’s strawweight title will be on the line in the main event and the card also features two top contenders in that division. Multiple time BJJ champion Michele Nicolini (5-1) faces Singapore’s Tiffany Teo (7-1), the Brazilian holds a submission win over Angela Lee from a grappling competition in 2016.

As previously announced, Lee will move up in weight to challenge Xiong Jing Nan for her strawweight belt in the main event. Meanwhile, bantamweight king Bibiano Fernandes rematches interim champion Kevin Belingon in the co-headliner.

ONE: Heart of the Lion Fight Card