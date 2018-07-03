(Courtesy of ONE Championship)
Two-division ONE World Champion Aung La N Sang and Middleweight World Title challenger Ken Hasegawa took part in one of most exhilarating matches in ONE Championship history at the recent ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR in Yangon.
Both warriors left it all inside the cage over the course of their five-round battle, trading hard shots and engaging in thrilling exchanges that sent the crowd into a frenzy. “The Burmese Python” slowly took control on the feet as the bout wore on, but rather than rest his laurels on a decision victory, the Myanmar hero poured it on late in the fifth and finished his exhausted foe with a thunderous right uppercut.