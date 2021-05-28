ONE Full Blast results: Edward Kelly gets back to winning ways

Edward Kelly snapped his two-fight losing streak with a win over Ahmed Faress at ONE: Full Blast. The previously recorded event was broadcast on Friday. The Filipino featherweight was one of the big winners.

Faress was making his promotional debut. The southpaw got off to strong start with a glancing right hook that dropped Kelly at the start of the fight. The Filipino got to his feet, but promptly took the fight to the ground, only for the Egyptian to sweep and stand up.

They briefly clinched against the cage before Faress got Kelly down and and tried to lock in a triangle from mount. He ended up on the bottom with neither man able to claim a clear-cut advantage at the end of the round.

The second stanza clearly belonged to Faress. Kelly ducked under a punch and took him down only to be caught in a tight guillotine attempt, which he was eventually able to power out of.

Unfortunately for the Egyptian that would be the last time he threatened in the fight. He barely threw a strike in the final round, allowing Kelly to take a split-decision win with a steady output of low kicks.

With the win, Kelly improves to 13-8 and looks set to remain on a roster that he has been a part of since 2013. Faress drops to 16-4 and sees his two-fight winning streak snapped.

Earlier in the night Wei Xie (8-3) stopped Kantharaj Shankar Agasa (11-3) in a flyweight fight. The Indian was unable to get the fight down and quit on his stool after two rounds, having suffered a nasty looking cut from a flying knee moments earlier.

In a catchweight contest, Anthony Do (8-4) submitted Liang Hui (5-7-1). The American locked in a triangle choke with just over a minute remaining in the second round, rendering the Chinese fighter unconscious.

ONE: Full Blast results

Muay Thai – Bantamweight: Saemapetch Fairtex defeats Kulabdam Sor. Jor. Piek Uthai via Knockout (KO) at 2:07 of Round 1

Mixed Martial Arts – Flyweight: Xie Wei defeats Kantharaj Agasa via Technical Knockout (TKO) at 5:00 of Round 2

Kickboxing – Welterweight: Miles Simson defeats Santino Verbeek via Unanimous Decision

Mixed Martial Arts – Featherweight: Edward Kelly defeats Ahmed Faress via Split Decision

Mixed Martial Arts – Catchweight (57.7 KG): Anthony Do defeats Liang Hui via Submission (Triangle Choke) at 3:55 of Round 2

ONE: Full Blast fight highlights

