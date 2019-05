ONE For Honor fight highlights video: Yushin Okami KO’d in promotional debut

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

UFC veteran Yushin Okami made his promotional debut at ONE: For Honor in Jakarta on Friday. There had been talk of the Japanese veteran setting up an immediate title shot with a win over Kiamrian Abbasov, but that talk proved to be premature.

Instead, it was the Kyrgyz welterweight who walked away with the biggest win of his career after stopping Okami early in the second round.

TRENDING > Knockout Radio featuring Tito Ortiz, ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry, and Bare Knuckle FC’s David Feldman

ONE: For Honor Full Results