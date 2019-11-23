ONE Edge of Greatness highlights: Amir Khan elbows to victory; Colbey Northcutt debuts

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Two of ONE Championship’s top lightweights went head to head at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Three rounds were not enough to separate Ev Ting and Amir Khan with the judges unable to agree on a decision.
In the end two of the judges preferred the precision of the Singaporean to the pressure of the Malaysian, with Khan winning by split decision at ONE: Edge of Greatness.
Colbey Northcutt, the sister of UFC veteran Sage Northcutt, joined her brother on the ONE roster, earning a unanimous nod over Putri Padmi in a three-round flyweight fight at Edge of Greatness.
ONE: Edge of Greatness official results
- ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship: Nong-O Gaiyanghadao defeats Saemapetch Fairtex by Knockout (KO) at 1:46 minutes of round 4
- Mixed Martial Arts Lightweight: Amir Khan defeats Ev Ting by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds
- Mixed Martial Arts Catchweight (68.5 kg): Troy Worthen defeats Chen Lei by TKO (Strikes) at 4:56 minutes of round 2
- Mixed Martial Arts Catchweight (81.0 kg): Rahul Raju defeats Furqan Cheema by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:00 minutes of round 2
- Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke defeats Muhammad Imran by TKO (Strikes) at 1:21 minutes of round 3
- Mixed Martial Arts Flyweight: Colbey Northcutt defeats Putri Padmi by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Mixed Martial Arts Strawweight: Alex Silva defeats Peng Xue Wen by Submission (Armbar) at 4:45 minutes of round 2
- Muay Thai Featherweight: Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy defeats Charlie Peters by Knockout (KO) at 1:48 minutes of round 2
- Muay Thai Flyweight: Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat defeats Yuta Watanabe by Knockout (KO) at 0:30 minutes of round 2
- Mixed Martial Arts Bantamweight: Shuya Kamikubo defeats Bruno Pucci by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Muay Thai Featherweight: Liam Nolan defeats Brown Pinas by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds