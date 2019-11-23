ONE Edge of Greatness highlights: Amir Khan elbows to victory; Colbey Northcutt debuts

Two of ONE Championship’s top lightweights went head to head at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Three rounds were not enough to separate Ev Ting and Amir Khan with the judges unable to agree on a decision.

In the end two of the judges preferred the precision of the Singaporean to the pressure of the Malaysian, with Khan winning by split decision at ONE: Edge of Greatness.

Colbey Northcutt, the sister of UFC veteran Sage Northcutt, joined her brother on the ONE roster, earning a unanimous nod over Putri Padmi in a three-round flyweight fight at Edge of Greatness.

ONE: Edge of Greatness official results