ONE: Dawn of Valor results: Kiamrian Abbasov becomes champion; John Lineker wins debut

Kiamrian Abbasov scored the biggest win of his career at ONE: Dawn of Valor in Jakarta on Friday. He ground out s unanimous decision win over Zebaztian Kadestam, winning the welterweight title in the process.



Kadestam looked to score with his trademark striking at the start of the fight, landing a cross followed by a low kick. Abbasov was able to catch a kick and instigate a clinch, which was interrupted when he landed a series of low blows.



Toward the end of the round, the challenger scored a takedown and this would be the story of the fight. In the second stanza, he had Kadestam on his back again, but by the end of the round it was the challenger attacking with punches and driving the champion back.



Abbasov tripped Kadestam to the ground earlier in the third and then suplexed him back down again when he attempted to power out. A knee from side control opened a nasty cut on the champions face.



In the fourth, Abbasov seemed to be getting the better of the striking exchanges and as Kadestam covered up, he capitalized with a takedown. From side control, he landed a series of hard ones to his opponents mid section.



Kadestam had it all to do in the final round, but couldn’t land anything of note. It left the judges with a straightforward decision and all three voted in favor of Abbasov.



With the win Abbasov improves to 22-4 and becomes the fourth ONE welterweight champion. Kadestam drops to 12-5.

? WE HAVE A NEW ONE WORLD CHAMPION ?

Kiamrian Abbasov takes down Zebaztian Kadestam in a five-round showcase to claim the ONE Welterweight World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/4cwDWGJ5Qe — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

UFC veteran John Lineker made a strong start to his ONE Championship career, badly hurting Muin Gafurov with a body kick in the opening round. The Brazilian swarmed his opponent, but couldn’t put together enough punches to finish the show.

In the second stanza, Lineker visibly slowed and at one stage even tried jumping for a guillotine. Gafurov was in the ascendancy and no longer looked intimidated by his opponent’s punching power.



Unfortunately for the Tajik bantamweight, he couldn’t land anything of note. Despite the slow finish, Lineker walked away with a unanimous decision win, taking his record to 32-9, while Gafurov drops to 16-3.

Brazilian ?? beast John Lineker blasts Muin Gafurov with his signature striking en route to an explosive unanimous decision victory! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #DawnOfValor pic.twitter.com/uVwVkcZHdQ — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 25, 2019

TRENDING > Report: Nate Diaz not yet officially ruled out of UFC 244 main event

ONE: Dawn of Valor results