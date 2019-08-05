HOT OFF THE WIRE
ONE Dawn of Heroes Recap: Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson move on to tournament finals

August 5, 2019
Martin Nguyen stopped Koyomi Matsushima to successfully defend his featherweight title at ONE: Dawn of Heroes in Manila on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

The Australian picked up the pace in the second round and found the finish with a barrage of punches that sent the Japanese fighter crashing to the canvass.

Also the card, former UFC champions Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson fought their way into the lightweight and flyweight tournament finals.

