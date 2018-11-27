ONE Conquest of Champions Fight Highlights: Brandon Vera Scores Quick KO

ONE: Conquest of Champions marked an explosive return to the cage after two years on the sidelines for heavyweight champion Brandon Vera, who made short work of Mauro Cerilli. In the night’s co-main event, Eduard Folayang reclaimed the ONE lightweight championship.

Check out the ONE: Conquest of Champions fight highlights, chock full of knockouts and the night’s best fight.