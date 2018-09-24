ONE Conquest of Heroes Fight Highlights: Watch Joshua Paciao Take the Belt

The ONE Championship strawweight title changed hands for the third fight in succession at the Jakarta Convention Centre on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. This time it was Joshua Pacio’s turn to wear the gold after taking the belt from two-time champion Yoshitaka Naito.

ONE: Conquest of Heroes Results