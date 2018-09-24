ONE Conquest of Heroes Fight Highlights: Watch Joshua Paciao Take the Belt

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The ONE Championship strawweight title changed hands for the third fight in succession at the Jakarta Convention Centre on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. This time it was Joshua Pacio’s turn to wear the gold after taking the belt from two-time champion Yoshitaka Naito.
ONE: Conquest of Heroes Results
- ONE Strawweight World Championship bout: Joshua Pacio defeats Yoshitaka Naito by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 5 rounds
- Strawweight bout: Peng Xue Wen defeats Stefer Rahardian by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- ONE Super Series Muay Thai Flyweight bout: Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeats Sergio Wielzen by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Flyweight bout: Danny Kingad defeats Yuya Wakamatsu by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Featherweight bout: Koyomi Matsushima defeats Marat Gafurov by TKO (Strikes) at 2:41 minutes of round 1
- Lightweight bout: Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev defeats Timofey Nastyukhin by Knockout (KO) at 1:57 minutes of round 1
- Flyweight bout: Kairat Akhmetov defeats Ma Hao Bin by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- Women’s Atomweight bout: Priscilla Hertati Lumban Gaol defeats Jomary Torres by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds
- ONE Super Series Muay Thai Bantamweight bout: Fabrice Fairtex Delannon defeats Yodpanomrung Jitmunagnon by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds
- Bantamweight bout: Sunoto defeats Victorio Senduk by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 4:12 minutes of round 2
- Strawweight bout: Adrian Mattheis defeats Angelo Bimoadji by TKO (Strikes) at 2:41 minutes of round 1
- Catch Weight bout (59.0kg): Egi Rozten defeats Riski Umar by TKO (Strikes) at 0:51 minutes of round 3