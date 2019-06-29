ONE Championship’s Top 5 welterweight KOs, including Sage Northcutt’s disastrous debut (video)

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

There’s nothing more exciting to a martial arts fans than an epic knockout. Relive the five best knockouts from ONE’s stacked welterweight division including Swedish brute Zebaztian Kadestam’s devastating knee to capture the ONE Welterweight World Championship, Brazilian beast Cosmo Alexandre’s monumental one-punch knockout of ONE debutant Sage Northcutt, and more!

Was this the most brutal knockout in ONE Championship history?

