ONE Championship to stream One World: Together At Home concert special

16 April 2020 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), today announced that One World: Together At Home — a globally televised and streamed special in support of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, will air on ONE Championship’s official Facebook Page and on the ONE Super App on Saturday, 18 April, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT for the six-hour streamed event, leading up to the global broadcast special which takes place at 5:00 p.m. PDT/8:00 p.m. EDT. Launched by international advocacy organization Global Citizen, and the World Health Organization, One World: Together At Home will show unity among all people who are affected by COVID-19 and will also celebrate and support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines. Curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga, the One World: Together At Home broadcast special will include performances and appearances by Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Andrea Bocelli, Awkwafina, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Chris Martin, David & Victoria Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Ellen DeGeneres, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, Jennifer Lopez, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Maluma, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Paul McCartney, Pharrell Williams, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Smith, Shah Rukh Khan, Shawn Mendes, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift, and Usher. Leading up to the global broadcast special, there will be a six-hour streamed event on ONE Championship’s official Facebook page and on the ONE Super App that starts on 18 April, 2020 at 11 a.m. PDT/2:00 p.m. EDT. The streamed event will include performances and appearances from Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Angèle, Anitta, Annie Lennox, Becky G, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Black Coffee, Bridget Moynahan, Burna Boy, Cassper Nyovest, Charlie Puth, Christine and the Queens, Common, Connie Britton, Danai Gurira, Delta Goodrem, Don Cheadle, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Erin Richards, FINNEAS, Heidi Klum, Hozier, Hussain Al Jasmi, Jack Black, Jacky Cheung, Jack Johnson, Jameela Jamil, James McAvoy, Jason Segel, Jennifer Hudson, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, John Legend, Juanes, Kesha, Lady Antebellum, Lang Lang, Leslie Odom Jr., Lewis Hamilton, Liam Payne, Lili Reinhart, Lilly Singh, Lindsey Vonn, Lisa Mishra, Lola Lennox, Luis Fonsi, Maren Morris, Matt Bomer, Megan Rapinoe, Michael Bublé, Milky Chance, Naomi Osaka, Natti Natasha, Niall Horan, Nomzamo Mbatha, P.K. Subban, Picture This, Rita Ora, Samuel L Jackson, Sarah Jessica Parker, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, SOFI TUKKER, SuperM, The Killers, Tim Gunn, Vishal Mishra and Zucchero. Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, stated: “The world is traversing through challenging and difficult times. The One World: Together At Home global special presents an opportunity for people all over the world to unite in celebration of humanity, and to come together as one to fight COVID-19. Tune in to this once-in-a-lifetime event featuring the world’s biggest stars. We are also currently working with Global Citizen to provide fans with ONE Championship’s own series of unique #TogetherAtHome online content, encouraging people to stay active and igniting their spirits. I am proud to be part of such a critical movement that aims to heal the world and flatten the curve. It is always a privilege and honor to work alongside Global Citizen, especially now during this global situation where we can all truly make a difference. As the world’s largest martial arts organization, ONE Championship will help to ease the burden of life indoors. We hope you all enjoy the time with our ONE Championship superstars.” (Courtesy of ONE Championship) One World: Together At Home is not a telethon – it is a historic, first-of-its-kind global broadcast event to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers, and to support the World Health Organization in the global fight to end COVID-19. The broadcast will feature stories from frontline healthcare workers on the COVID response, commitments from philanthropists, governments and corporations to support and equip frontline healthcare workers around the world, with masks, gowns and other vital equipment, and to local charities that provide food, shelter, and healthcare to those that need it most. For more information about Global Citizen and its campaign to support the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO, powered by the UN Foundation, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen. To learn more about WHO’s response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. For information about how to tune in and take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.