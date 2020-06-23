ONE Championship returned to action with two events over the weekend in Shanghai

ONE Championship returned from a four-month hiatus with back-to-back fight cards in Shanghai. Two events were held over the course of the weekend and both were broadcast only for local viewers.

ONE Hero Series 13 took place on Saturday in Shanghai. The event was headlined by a strawweight MMA fight between Ze Lang Zha Xi and Liang Hui with the former prevailing by way of unanimous decision.

Twelve ONE Hero Series events took place in 2019 and this year’s schedule was about to be released when Covid-19 struck. The cards have almost exclusively featured Chinese fighters, mainly up and coming mixed martial artists looking to make a name for themselves.

But Zha Xi is one of the most experienced fighters on the roster and he improved his record to 13-4-1 with Saturday’s win. It was his third straight OHS win and could be enough to earn him a ONE Championship contract.

Hui drops to 5-5-1 after falling short on his OHS debut. This was a rematch with the first fight taking place at Kunlun Fight 45 in 2016, that bout ended in a draw.

On Sunday, ONE Hero Series 14 took place at the same venue in Shanghai. It was headlined by a kickboxing bout but featured three MMA fights.

In the co-main event Zhu Kang Jie (2-0-0-1) scored a unanimous decision win over Ayijiake Akenbieke (9-10-1). The featherweight was making his ONE Hero Series debut and remains undefeated.

ONE Championship has held 25 events in China to date. The promotion has put on cards in Beijing, Baoshan, Guangzhou, Macau and Hefei as well as Shanghai.

ONE Hero Series 13 Official Results

Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts bout: Ze Lang Zha Xi defeats Liang Hui by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Catch Weight Kickboxing bout (71.8kg): Luo Chao defeats Zhao Jun Chen by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

Flyweight Kickboxing bout: Yang Hua defeats Wei Zi Qin by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

Flyweight Mixed Martial Arts bout: Wang Zhen defeats Zou Jin Bo by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

Lightweight Mixed Martial Arts bout: Fu Kang Kang defeats Wang Hu by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:29 minutes of round 2

ONE Hero Series 14 Official Results

Catch Weight Kickboxing bout (72.0kg): Xu Liu defeats Zhao Xiao Yu by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Featherweight Mixed Martial Arts bout: Zhu Kang Jie defeats Ayijiake Akenbieke by Unanimous Decision (UD) after 3 rounds

Bantamweight Kickboxing bout: Fu Qing Nan defeats Yuan Peng Bin by Split Decision (SD) after 3 rounds

Lightweight Mixed Martial Arts bout: Zhang Ze Hao defeats Gao Bo by Knockout (KO) at 3:43 minutes of round 1

Strawweight Mixed Martial Arts bout: Li Zhe defeats Mo Hao Xiong by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 3:16 minutes of round 1

