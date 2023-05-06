ONE Championship Results: Demetrious Johnson retains title against Adriano Moraes in five-round war

ONE Championship made its US debut after years of teasing the moment.

The trilogy bout between former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes headlined the card.

This was the third time the two fought, each holding a win over the other in previous meetings. Many felt this fight would determine who the best flyweight in the world is.

The first five minutes was fairly even, and similar to the other two fights. The fans were on the edges of their seats waiting for another KO … but from who this time. But then it went another three rounds and into the fifth and no KO came. Instead, they went to the scorecards after a close back-and-forth with Twitter split on who should win.

In the end the judges gave the fight to Johnson and he defends his title.

View the full ONE Championship results

Main Card

Demetrious Johnson defeated Adriano Moraes via unanimous decision for the ONE flyweight championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon defeated Edgar Tabares via KO, Round 2- 1:34 for the flyweight Muay Thai championship

Mikey Musumeci defeated Osamah Almarwai via submission (rear-naked choke), 8:03, for the ONE flyweight submission grappling championship

Stamp defeated Alyse Anderson via KO, Round 2 , 2:27

Zebaztian Kadestam defeated Roberto Soldic via KO, Round 2 – 0:45

Sage Northcutt defeated Ahmed Mujtaba via submission (heel hook), Round 1 – 0:39

Aung La Nsang defeated Fan Rong via submission (guillotine), Round 2 – 0:48

Tye Ruotolo defeated Reinier de Ridder via unanimous decision — submission grappling

Jackie Buntan defeated Diandra Martin via TKO, Round 1 – 2:34 *Muay Thai

Preliminary card

Kairat Akhmetov defeated Reece McLaren via unanimous decision

Ok Rae Yoon defeated Lowen Tynanes via unanimous decision