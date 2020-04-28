ONE Championship postpones all May events due to COVID-19

HOT OFF THE WIRE
ONE Championship on Tuesday announced the postponement of all of its May events because of the COVID-19 developments.

Company CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the move via his Facebook page, referencing border closings and lockdowns across most Asian countries. Based in Singapore, ONE Championship events are typically hosted throughout Asia, although the promotion has been looking to an eventual expansion into North America.

Sityodtong made the decision to close the door to fans for all ONE Championship events in early March. The novel coronavirus quickly spread across the globe, forcing the cancellation of ONE Championship events alongside most other sporting events around the world as pandemic related restrictions were put in place.

The UFC intends to begin holding live events again starting on May 9 without an audience in attendance for the foreseeable future. Most other mixed martial arts and combat sports promotions, along with most other sports, have yet to restart their schedules.

In postponing all ONE Championship’s May events, Sityodtong also noted that he is working with his team to come up with options to restart events as soon as possible.

Chatri Sityodtong announce ONE Champion May postponements

BREAKING NEWS: All May events for ONE Championship will be postponed until further notice due to the recent COVID-19 developments (border closings and lockdowns) across most countries in Asia. Our highest priority remains the safety and health of our athletes, officials, staff, fans, and the public during these challenging times. My team and I are working around the clock on multiple options to bring back our events as soon as safely possible. Stay tuned for news! #WeAreONE

