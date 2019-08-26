ONE Championship plans two events in one day to mark 100th event

The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), announced on Monday that ONE: CENTURY 世紀 will now feature two full-scale World Championship events consisting of 11 bouts each.

The two events will take place on the same day with the first card scheduled in the morning and the second card in the evening. Set at the Ryōgoku Kokugikan in Tokyo on 13 October, ONE: CENTURY 世紀 is ONE Championship’s historic 100th live event.

The first card of ONE: CENTURY 世紀 will be broadcast live on TNT in the United States. The second card will be broadcast globally to 140+ countries via the world’s largest television networks.

Ticket information for ONE: CENTURY 世紀 is available at www.onefc.com.

ONE: CENTURY 世紀 features four World Championship bouts, as well as three World Grand Prix Championship finals.

ONE Women’s Atomweight World Champion “Unstoppable” Angela Lee of Singapore will defend her World Title against ONE Women’s Strawweight World Champion “The Panda” Xiong Jing Nan of China.

Two-division ONE World Champion “The Burmese Python” Aung La N Sang of Myanmar will defend his ONE Light Heavyweight World Title against ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera of the Philippines.

Also, ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil puts his World Title on the line against Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon of the Philippines.

Newly-crowned ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon of Thailand will defend his title for the first time against Walter Goncalves of Brazil.

In the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix final, 12-time Flyweight Mixed Martial Arts World Champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson of the United States takes on Danny “The King” Kingad of the Philippines.

In the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix final, multiple-time Lightweight Mixed Martial Arts World Champion Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez of the United States faces Turkish sensation Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev.

In the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix final, Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan of Italy battles Samy “AK47” Sana of France for the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title and a chance to take home the coveted US $1 million grand prize.

ONE Championship aims to unite the world in celebration of martial arts, Asia’s greatest cultural treasure. For the first time in history, the Shooto and Pancrase organizations will work together to raise Japanese martial arts to unprecedented new heights.

In a series of Japan Super Bouts, World Champions from both Shooto and Pancrase square off in a never-before-seen showdown between the two martial arts organizations.

In a lightweight contest, Shooto Lightweight World Champion Koshi “Luxor” Matsumoto is scheduled to face Pancrase Lightweight World Champion Takasuke Kume.

In a bantamweight showdown, Shooto Bantamweight World Champion Shoko Sato will take on Pancrase Bantamweight World Champion Rafael Silva.

In a welterweight bout, Shooto Middleweight World Champion Hernani Perpetuo goes head-to-head with Pancrase Welterweight World Champion Hiroyuki Tetsuka.

Lastly, in a strawweight contest, former ONE Strawweight World Champion and Shooto Flyweight World Champion Yosuke Saruta battles Pancrase Strawweight World Champion Daichi Kitakata.

Other noteworthy matchups include Japanese mixed martial arts veteran Yushin “Thunder” Okamitaking on Malaysian former ONE World Title challenger Agilan “Alligator” Thani, Senzo Ikeda going to battle with ONE Warrior Series contract winner Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang, former ONE Lightweight World Champion Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki facing off with former ONE Featherweight World Champion Honorio “The Rock” Banario, and many more.

Full bout cards included in this release.