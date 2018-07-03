ONE Championship Officials Overturns Judges’ Decision

Sagetdao Petpayathai walked away from ONE: Spirit of a Warrior with a narrow victory over Ma Jie Wen last Friday, but has had that victory taken away.

A legendary Thai fighter, Sagetdao has been making the transition to mixed martial arts and was an undefeated 4-0 following Friday’s event, but the fight promotion overturned the decision after it determined that the scoring should have fallen in Ma Jia Wen’s favor. ONE Championship made a formal announcement of the move on Tuesday.

“The ONE Championship team led by Matt Hume and the official cageside judges have conducted an official review of the controversial bout between Ma Jie Wen and Sagetdao Petpayathai at ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR in Yangon, Myanmar,” ONE Championship said in a statement to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday.

“The bout was extremely close, with both martial artists making a case as the victor. However, after reviewing all standards of ONE Championship judging criteria, we have determined that Ma Jia Wen has slightly edged out Sagetdao on the scorecards. The decision has been formally overturned by the ONE Competition Committee and Ma Jia Wen is now declared the rightful winner.”

With the reversal of the decision, Sagetdao’s record is adjusted to 3-1, while Ma Jia Wen improves to 6-2.