HOT OFF THE WIRE
Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz UFC47

featuredChuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz 3 Finalized for Golden Boy Promotions

Stipe Miocic TUF 27 media

featuredStipe Miocic Will Worry About Brock Lesnar, Jon Jones, and Everything Else After UFC 226

Daniel Cormier TUF 27 media day

featuredDaniel Cormier: Fighters Who Cheat Should be Eliminated from Greatest of All Time Conversation

Francis Ngannou UFC 226 Media Day Vegas

featuredFrancis Ngannou Breaks Down Derrick Lewis Fight, Heavyweight Title Picture (UFC 226 FULL Scrum)

ONE Championship Officials Overturns Judges’ Decision

July 3, 2018
NoNo Comments

Sagetdao Petpayathai walked away from ONE: Spirit of a Warrior with a narrow victory over Ma Jie Wen last Friday, but has had that victory taken away.

A legendary Thai fighter, Sagetdao has been making the transition to mixed martial arts and was an undefeated 4-0 following Friday’s event, but the fight promotion overturned the decision after it determined that the scoring should have fallen in Ma Jia Wen’s favor. ONE Championship made a formal announcement of the move on Tuesday.

“The ONE Championship team led by Matt Hume and the official cageside judges have conducted an official review of the controversial bout between Ma Jie Wen and Sagetdao Petpayathai at ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR in Yangon, Myanmar,” ONE Championship said in a statement to MMAWeekly.com on Tuesday.

TRENDING > ONE Spirit of a Warrior Fight Highlights

“The bout was extremely close, with both martial artists making a case as the victor. However, after reviewing all standards of ONE Championship judging criteria, we have determined that Ma Jia Wen has slightly edged out Sagetdao on the scorecards. The decision has been formally overturned by the ONE Competition Committee and Ma Jia Wen is now declared the rightful winner.”

With the reversal of the decision, Sagetdao’s record is adjusted to 3-1, while Ma Jia Wen improves to 6-2.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 132: Singapore
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
UFC Fight Night 133: Boise
UFC Fight Night 134: Hamburg
UFC on FOX 30: Canada
UFC 227: Los Angeles
UFC Fight Night 135: Lincoln
UFC Russia
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA