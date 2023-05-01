ONE Championship not offering deal to Francis Ngannou ‘It is nothing personal’

Francis Ngannou won’t be fighting for ONE Championship anytime soon.
According to ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong, the promotion will no longer be offering Ngannou a deal.
“I met with Francis yesterday for almost 3 hours. ONE has decided to withdraw from the process of bidding for Francis Ngannou’s services.”
Just a few days ago Sityodtong teased that he’d be offering Ngannou a massive deal, but that did not end up happening.
“After careful reflection, we decided not to submit our final offer. Francis is a good guy and a good champion. I wish him continued success and happiness,” Sityodtong said. “At the end of the day, I didn’t feel Francis and I were fully aligned on non-financial matters. It is nothing personal. It is just a lack of alignment.”
It’s unclear what Ngannou thinks of this news or where he will look next.