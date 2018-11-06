Breaking Down the ONE Championship Main Event: Bibiano Fernandes vs. Kevin Belingon

(Courtesy of ONE Championship)

Brazilian living legend Bibiano Fernandes and Filipino superstar Kevin Belingon are set to light up the Singapore Indoor Stadium when they step into the ONE cage for their highly anticipated rematch on Friday.

With the undisputed ONE Bantamweight World Title set to be contested, resident experts Michael Schiavello and Mitch Chilson break down this scintillating match-up at ONE: HEART OF THE LION in Singapore.