ONE Championship is back with ONE: No Surrender on July 31

15 July 2020 – Singapore: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), today announced the addition of two mixed martial arts bouts and another ONE Super Series bout, completing the blockbuster ONE: NO SURRENDER card scheduled to be broadcast and streamed Friday, 31 July live from Bangkok, Thailand.

Reigning ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon puts his World Title on the line against former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchdam “The Baby Shark” Petchyindee Academy in the highly-anticipated main event showdown.

In the first co-main event, a battle for the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship will take place with reigning champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy scheduled to face perhaps his biggest challenge yet in “The Boxing Computer” Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex .

In the evening’s second co-main event, a ONE Super Series Kickboxing Super-Bout, striking superstars Superbon Banchamek and “The Killer Kid” Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong will battle for the first time in the ONE Championship ring.

ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand will face Sunisa “Thunderstorm” Srisen of Thailand, while Mark “Tyson” Fairtex Abelardo of New Zealand and the Philippines will square off against Fabrício “Wonder Boy” Andrade of Brazil.

Additionally, Thai stars Panpayak Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9 lock horns in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest with 4 oz. gloves.

See complete bout information below. All matches are subject to change.

&amp;amp;lt;span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”&amp;amp;gt;﻿&amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;gt;

(Video courtesy of ONE Championship)

Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion, stated: “I am glad we are able to get back in the ONE Championship ring again to perform. I know the fans will truly appreciate it, and I’m excited to defend my title. I have a lot of respect for anyone willing to step into the ring with me, including Petchdam. We’ve faced each other twice before. I think this third fight is going to be the best one yet. It’s another go-around for me and Petchdam. It’s time to settle the score on the ONE Super Series stage with millions of people watching.”

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy, former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion, stated:“This will no doubt be one of the toughest fights of my career. I know Rodtang and I know his style. It is a difficult challenge for me, but I’m working very hard in training. My team and I are coming into this fight with a great game plan. He’s a good, strong fighter, and I have to prepare myself well. This third fight is very important to me, and I will do everything that I can to claim victory.”

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy, ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion, stated:“Facing a legend like Yodsanklai is an honor. But I’m the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion, and I will do everything in my power to keep the belt around my waist. Of course, I am thankful to ONE Championship for giving me the opportunity to compete again. The fans will be looking for an exciting fight, and I want to give them one.”

Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex, ONE Super Series Athlete, stated: “I’ve had many wars in my career. Now I find myself competing against the best strikers in the world in ONE Super Series. They say I’m a legend, and that I’ve accomplished a lot in my career. But I’m not resting and taking it easy until I have the ONE Super Series title over my shoulders. I’m working hard in training and come 31 July, it’s time to perform. I owe it to fans to showcase the best Yodsanklai they’ve ever seen.”

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, ONE Super Series Athlete, stated: “It’s both an honor and a privilege to be able to join ONE Super Series and compete against some very big names. I am very much looking forward to my debut. I know fans from all over the world will be watching, so I want to put together a performance that will inspire them and give them hope. Coming into this third fight against Superbon, a win will put this rivalry behind me. I’m ready to go.”

Superbon Banchamek, ONE Super Series Athlete, stated: “I am so looking forward to making my ONE Super Series debut. It’s an honor for me to compete on this global stage. My first bout is a tough one. I know because I’ve faced Sitthichai twice before, and each time we’ve given the fans a good show. I have no doubt this time we will put on another spectacle. I can’t wait to climb through those ropes and enter the ONE Championship ring.”

Stamp Fairtex, ONE Atomweight Muay Thai World Champion, stated: “It feels good to get back into training full swing, and of course, I’m happy to be fighting again after taking a break for a few months due to the Covid-19 pandemic. I’m excited to get in the ring with my opponent. I’ve studied her style from her previous fights. She’s strong and has very good speed. I’ll see what I can do in this fight. It’s definitely a worthy challenge. I’ve also improved a lot since my last bout. I want to thank all the fans for their continued support.”

Sunisa Srisen, ONE Athlete, stated: “Taking on a superstar like Stamp Fairtex in my first outing for ONE Championship, I know it’s a big challenge for me. I know I’m going into this fight as the underdog. Everyone in the world will be expecting Stamp to beat me. But I’m prepared for that. I’m prepared to walk into a hostile environment, and I’m prepared to score the upset. I just want to say thank you for giving me the opportunity. I will give it my very best.”

Mark Fairtex Abelardo, ONE Athlete, stated: “The entire world is reeling right now, and if by stepping into the ring and showcasing my skills can help inspire people to soldier on, I’m glad to do it. I’m thankful we can get back to competing again. This is what I live for, and I have so much I want to do in this sport. The next step starts in Bangkok.”

Fabrício Andrade, ONE Athlete, stated: “Making my ONE Championship debut in Bangkok is very exciting for me. It’s still early in my career, but I can say I’ve improved a lot over the last few years. I’m laser-focused right now on making a successful debut. I know my opponent is very powerful, so I’m getting ready with a strategy to handle his power. I want to show the fans what I can do.”

Panpayak Jitmuangnon, ONE Athlete, stated: “I’m very thankful to get the chance to compete in ONE Championship again. In the world now that is filled with uncertainty, it’s just fortunate that we can still do what we love to do. I want to keep fighting and rising through the rankings, until I get the chance to fight for the World Championship. My next opponent is a tough one. We’ve faced each other in the past, so we know each other’s style quite well. All I can say is the fans can expect fireworks. I can’t underestimate him at all.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9, ONE Athlete, stated: “I’m excited to return to the bright lights of Bangkok to compete in this huge event. I’d like to thank the ONE Championship organization, which has given Thai athletes tremendous opportunities. Panpayak is a very good, well-rounded fighter. I’ve faced him before and we’ve always had good fights. I can say, we will probably have another good one again. I’ll do my very best and train my hardest, regardless of the result. Let’s put on an awesome show.”

ONE: NO SURRENDER

Bangkok, Thailand

Friday, 31 July

ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Championship

Rodtang Jitmuangnon (C) vs Petchdam Petchyindee Academy

Muay Thai (4oz. gloves): 61.2kg

ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Championship

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy (C) vs Yodsanklai IWE Fairtex

Muay Thai (4oz. gloves): 70.3kg

ONE Super Series Kickboxing Super-Bout

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong vs Superbon Banchamek

Kickboxing (10oz. boxing gloves): 70.3kg

Stamp Fairtex vs Sunisa Srisen

Mixed Martial Arts: 52.2kg

Mark Abelardo vs Fabrício Andrade

Mixed Martial Arts: 67.0kg (Catch Weight)

Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs Superlek Kiatmoo9

Muay Thai (4oz. gloves): 61.2kg