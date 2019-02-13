ONE Championship: Clash of Legends Face-Offs and Press Conference Highlights

(Courtesy of UFC)

Bangkok, Thailand: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship (ONE), on Wednesday held the ONE: Clash of Legends Official Kick-Off Press Conference at the W Hotel in Bangkok.

In attendance at the Press Conference and part of the head table was Hua Fung Teh, Group President of ONE Championship, main event athletes Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Han Zi Hao, co-main event athletes Kongsak P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym and Alaverdi Ramazanov, Shannon Wiratchai and opponent Amarsanaa Tsogookhu, and Rika Ishige and opponent Nou Srey Pov.

ONE: CLASH OF LEGENDS returns to Bangkok’s Impact Arena on February 16.