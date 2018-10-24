ONE Championship Books Bout to Fill Ben Askren’s Vacated Welterweight Title

HOT OFF THE WIRE
October 24, 2018
Tyler McGuire and Zebastian Kadestam Vie For Vacant ONE Welterweight Strap

Two very different types of fighter will meet in Jakarta on Nov. 17 with the vacant ONE Championship welterweight belt on the line. Swedish striking specialist Zebastian Kadestam is set to face undefeated American Tyler McGuire at Stadium Istora.

McGuire (9-0) does not come from a wrestling background, but takedowns were key to his decision win over Luis Santos earlier this year. He is a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force and will be looking to claim the title that was vacated by former champion Ben Askren when he retired.

Kadestam (10-4) is an Asian MMA veteran and former PXC welterweight champion who also holds a win over Santos. He is a Muay Thai specialist who is particularly dangerous with knees and head kicks, nine of his ten wins have come inside the distance.

TRENDING > Eddie Alvarez Set for ONE Championship Debut in Early 2019

Their fight headlines ONE: Warrior’s Dream, which is one of three cards the promotion has booked for November. Askren will presumably be keeping an eye on the contest as his retirement does not seem to be a permanent state of affairs, although he recently tweeted that there was a “98%” chance he would sign with the UFC.

               

