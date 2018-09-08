Xiong Jing Nan Stops Samara Santos, Sets Up Angela Lee ONE Championship Superfight

On Nov. 9 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Xiong Jing Nan will defend her ONE Championship strawweight title against Angela Lee. The Chinese fighter secured her spot on that card with a third-round stoppage win over Samara Santos on Saturday in Shanghai.

Their fight headlined ONE: Beyond the Horizon at the Baoshan Arena and was an action packed affair. Xiong made a fast start and Samara was in retreat mode right from the opening bell, but the Brazilian did succeed in briefly taking the champion’s back in a standing position.

It proved to be no more than a momentary respite for the Brazilian, as Xiong slipped out and then went right back into attack mode. A flurry of punches followed by a flying knee put Samara on her back and the champion postured up and then moved into mount, all the time landing punches, hammerfists and elbows.

The referee seemed on the verge of stopping the fight, but Xiong elected to roll for an armbar and Samara slipped out and survived until the bell. Round two was paused briefly due to an illegal soccer kick by the champion, but fortunately there was no real force behind it and the challenger was able to continue.

The second stanza finished just like the first. Xiong got Samara to the ground with a well executed hip toss and once again elected to roll for an armbar with seconds remaining, with the Brazilian able to successfully defend the submission long enough to hear the bell.

At the start of the third, Samara tried to land a series of looping overhand rights, but Xiong easily evade them. A spinning back kick from the Chinese strawweight landed on the liver area, at first it seemed a glancing blow, but the strike took the life out of her opponent, who signaled that she was done.

Xiong, who had just landed a follow punch that had no power at all behind it, appeared genuinely concerned for her opponent’s wellbeing. Afterwards, the champion told the crowd that it was the spinning back kick which had done the damage, meaning that Samara is unlikely to suffer any long term effects.

Xiong Jing Nan dominantly finishes Samara Santos at 1:22 of Round 3 to retain her ONE Strawweight World Championship! #WeAreONE #BeyondTheHorizon #Shanghai #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/7tQgaoNwYI — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 8, 2018

The win takes Xiong to 13-1 and sets up that November date with Lee. Samara drops to 11-6-1 and this crushing defeat was her fifth in six fights. It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian will get another opportunity with ONE Championship, but “The Panda” has secured a huge title fight in Singapore.

Amir Khan locks in a tight RNC and forces the tap from Honorio Banario at 4:34 of the first round. @amirkhanmma #WeAreONE #BeyondTheHorizon #Shanghai #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/bprGl6rrET — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 8, 2018

It wasn’t a night that Angela Lee is likely to look back on with any fondness. The reigning ONE atomweight champion wasn’t in attendance, but must have been looking on with horror as her younger brother, Christian, was disqualified for illegally spiking Edward Kelly in their featherweight fight.

A year ago, Lee would have walked away with a win bonus and probably a knockout of the night award. But ONE Championship has banned suplexes, as Kritsada Kronsrichai discovered to his cost earlier this year, and when the 20-year-old slammed Kelly on his head, referee Olivier Coste immediately signaled for a foul.

For Lee (9-3), it was a second straight loss and the manner of defeat must have been devastating, as he was already celebrating the victory. Kelly (11-5) has won five of his last seven ONE Championship bouts, although he won’t look back on this fight with any fondness. Fortunately, the Filipino didn’t look to be badly hurt.

Han Zi Hao picks up a unanimous decision win over Stergos Mikkios in a ONE Super Series Muay Thai thriller! #WeAreONE #BeyondTheHorizon #Shanghai #MartialArts pic.twitter.com/MpYOj82sQ7 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) September 8, 2018

TRENDING > Nicco Montano Stripped of Women’s Flyweight Title After Being Pulled from UFC 228

ONE: Beyond The Horizon Official Results