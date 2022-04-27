ONE Championship announces partnership with Amazon Prime to stream 12 events

It’s about to get a whole lot easier for the viewing audience to watch ONE Championship.

On Wednesday the Singapore-based promotion announced a big partnership with Amazon Prime to air their fights in the United States and Canada.

“ONE Championship is thrilled to work with Prime Video, one of the largest premium sports content providers in the world, to bring our live events closer to fans in the United States and Canada,” Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO at ONE Championship said in a press release. “As the world’s largest martial arts organization, we believe our collaboration with Prime Video will allow us to reach a wider North American audience that is hungry for an authentic and differentiated product you simply cannot get with any other organization. We look forward to showcasing the absolute greatest martial artists on the planet, right here in the ONE Championship Circle and on Prime Video.”

ONE Championship will air on Amazon Prime pic.twitter.com/hiHrfBDrNX — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) April 27, 2022

The multi-year agreement means the streaming service will air “12 live ONE Championship martial arts events annually” with the first event being announced later this year.

Previously, fans had to tune in to YouTube or Twitter to watch the fights and on occasion TNT, though that viewing process wasn’t accessible to a large majority of fans.