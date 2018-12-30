ONE Championship Announces Kickboxing Grand Prix, Japanese TV Deal

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced recently that the promotion would be launching a tournament entitled the ONE Super Series Kickboxing Grand Prix in 2019. He broke the news in a Facebook post:

The eight fighters competing in the 155-pound tournament are Yodsaenklai Fairtex, Giorgio Petrosyan, Andy Souwer, Samy Sana, Dzhabar Askerov, Jo Nattawut, Petchmorrakot Wor Sangprapai, and Charlie Peters and between them they have won the K-1 Max World Championship four times.

Askerov and Peters will be making their ONE Super Series debuts, but are decorated Muay Thai champions. The other six have all fought for the promotion already and the prospect of a match-up between Yodsaenklai and Petrosyan will ignite the excitement of kickboxing fans.

ONE Championship also announced a Japanese TV deal. The promotion will partner with TV Tokyo in a multi-year deal that will see both live and non-live content broadcast on both digital and linear platforms on a weekly basis.

ONE: A New Era is set for Tokyo on Match 31st and Sidyodtong thinks this deal will help bring his promotion’s events to a wider audience in Japan.

“ONE Championship is proud to be working with TV Tokyo to take martial arts to new heights. Together with TV Tokyo, ONE Championship will showcase the highest calibre of martial arts to Japanese audiences, exemplifying the bushido spirit by celebrating the values of honor, respect and humility.”