ONE Championship Confirms 24 Events in 13 Cities for 2019

ONE Championship held a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday in which the promotion announced dates for 24 events in 2019. Shows are booked in Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, Singapore, Yangon, Tokyo, Beijing, Macau, Kuala Lumpur, Guangzhou, Ho Chi Minh, Shanghai, and Seoul with six more set to be added to the calendar.

The main purpose of the press conference was to reveal the date of ONE Championship’s first ever event in Japan. That card is set for Tokyo on March 31, 2019, and will feature a host of stars including Renzo Gracie, Ralph Gracie, Shinya Aoki, Yoshitaka Naito, Mei Yamaguchi, Bibiano Fernandes, and Giorgio Petrosyan.

Other notable dates on the current 2019 schedule are Sept. 6, when ONE Championship will be heading to Ho Chi Minh for the first time; and Dec. 20, when the promotion has booked its maiden show in Seoul.

“I am thrilled to announce the first 24 of 30 events of our busy 2019 schedule at ONE Championship,” said Chatri Sityodtong, the promotion’s CEO and Chairman. “In addition, there will be at least 6 ONE Warrior Series events (and) all of our live events will be available on the ONE Super App. 2018 isn’t over yet and we still have a lot of great stuff planned, but 2019 is already shaping up to be an amazing year for us.”

Former lightweight champion Aoki was in attendance at the press conference. He could be set to challenge current titleholder Martin Nguyen in Tokyo on March 31. But standing in the Japanese veteran’s way is Ev Ting, whom Aoki will meet in Bangkok on Oct. 6 in a fight that will serve as a title eliminator.

Other matchups discussed during the presser include a potential light heavyweight title fight between champion Aung la Nsang and Brandon Vera, the latter holds the heavyweight strap and was in attendance. Aoki also mentioned that he wanted to fight Takanori Gomi and Chatri said it is a match he would like to make.

(Photo courtesy of Eliana Hiramatsu Lopes)

ONE Championship 2019 Calendar of Events