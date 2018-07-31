ONE: Beyond the Horizon Headlined by Strawweight Title Fight

ONE: ‘Beyond the Horizon’ is set for Shanghai on Sept. 8 and will be headlined by a strawweight title fight. Champion Xiong Jing Nan makes the second defense of her belt against promotional newcomer Samara Santos.

Xiong (11-1) has emerged as ONE Championship’s biggest stars in China. She finds herself matched with a promotional newcomer in the main event at the Baoshan Arena in Shanghai.

Santos (11-5) has spent her entire career competing in Brazil. After winning 10 out of her first 12 fights, she is coming off a disappointing run of form that has seen four losses in her five most recent outings.

The event will also feature a clash between two of ONE Championship’s top lightweights. Amir Khan faces Honorio Banario in a match between two former featherweights that will have serious implications for the title picture.

Banario (13-6) is riding a five-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost since 2015. However, he was extremely fortunate to claim a split-decision win over Adrian Pang last time around, as most observers felt the Filipino had lost that bout.

Khan (10-3) will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in 2018. The Singaporean has won seven out of his last eight and comfortably outpointed Pang in 2017, with no controversy surrounding that result.

The card is also likely to feature several kickboxing or Muay Thai bouts in the ONE Super Series.